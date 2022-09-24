TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was no lack of motivation on either sideline in Friday night’s crosstown rivalry between the La Salle Institute Cadets and the Troy Flying Horses.

The two section two, class A squads squared off on La Salle’s turf for this week’s 1st & 10 “Game of the Week,” and the action did not disappoint, with La Salle pulling off a thrilling, 28-27 overtime win.

Not only was the Collar City Cup on the line, but bragging rights in the city of Troy served as fuel for the matchup. It was also homecoming for La Salle, and the Cadets aimed to defend their home turf against a previously undefeated Flying Horses squad.

And the Flying Horses came flying out of the gate. On the first drive of the game, Troy’s senior quarterback Michael Dinardo swung a pass in the flat out to senior wide receiver Justin Gilmore, who rolled into the end zone to give his team the early 7-0 edge.

La Salle would respond, though, late in the first quarter. Junior running back Matt Bott took a toss from senior quarterback Adam Myers; Bott eluded multiple defenders in the open field before racing to a 60-yard touchdown scamper, leveling the game at seven points.

The Cadets were driving again in the second quarter with the game still tied, and once again, Bott took a toss off the right side, and punched in his second rushing touchdown of the night, earning La Salle the 14-7 advantage.

La Salle took that lead into the locker room, but it didn’t last very long once the two sides returned for third-quarter action.

On the Cadets’ first drive of the second half, Myers was intercepted by Troy junior defensive lineman Robert Begin, setting the Flying Horses up with favorable field possession for their opening possession of the third frame.

Troy senior quarterback Michael Dinardo paid off Begin’s pick with a 14-yard touchdown. Dinardo kept the football on a read option, and his score knotted the game back up at 14-14.

But Troy simply could not contain Bott. On the ensuing La Salle drive, the Cadets marched right down the field on the back of Bott, who capped off the possession with his third rushing touchdown of the game, reclaiming the lead at 21-14 La Salle.

Troy answered, though, with 8:41 to play in the fourth quarter. Dinardo hooked up with senior wide receiver Steven Foust for a long touchdown pass to tie the game, and eventually force overtime.

Both teams received a possession that started from their opponent’s 20-yard line. Troy started with the ball, and found the end zone after just three plays. Dinardo finished off the drive, scoring on another quarterback keeper off a read option.

Flying Horses head coach Chris Stack elected to go for a two-point conversion, but the try failed on a fake point-after-touchdown attempt.

La Salle needed a touchdown and an extra point to win the game. Unsurprisingly, Cadets head coach John Audino leaned on Bott to score the game-tying touchdown, which he did on ground, marking his fourth touchdown tote of the evening.

Cadets senior kicker Matthew Carberg sought redemption with the PAT attempt after missing a potential go-ahead field goal in the late stages of the fourth quarter. Carberg found that redemption by drilling the extra point, securing the 28-27 overtime victory, and the Collar City Cup stays with La Salle for another year.

Troy (2-1) will look to rebound at home next week against Averill Park. La Salle (2-2) remains at home in week four; the Cadets welcome in Mohonasen.