AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jacob Phelps helped the Warriors run their way to victory yet again, scoring four touchdowns in the Warriors’ 33-20 win over Columbia.

Averill Park had a 14-6 lead at halftime, but that changed on the opening kickoff of the second half. Jacob Phelps took it to the house, extending their lead to 21-6. Later on he scored on a touchdown run in the red zone, and the Warriors were cruising with a 27-6 advantage.

Next week, the Warriors take on Amsterdam.