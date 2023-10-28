GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — No. 1 Glens Falls handled business in the quarterfinals against Ichabod Crane with a dominating 48-14 win.

The offense was clicking on all cylinders in the first half. Brody Holcomb connected with Kellen Driscoll for the opening touchdown. Then, the defense forced a turnover to set the offense up deep in Riders’ territory.

Holcomb would find Jordan Baker in the corner of the end zone to give the Black Bears a 14-0 lead. They kept their foot on the gas the rest of the way to punch their ticket to the semifinals.