GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls secured a date with destiny after shutting out Schalmot 20-0 in the Class B semifinals.

The Black Bears went into the half with a 7-0 lead. The defense forced two turnovers that led to points for the Bears. One was scored by Oscar Lilac, and the other was punched in by Skyler Sturdevant.

Glens Falls advances to the Super Bowl, where they will take on defending champion Ravena.