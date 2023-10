MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class B power Glens Falls has been on a roll thus far in the season and showed no signs of slowing down in their 20-7 win against Mechanicville.

After an interception by the Black Bears’ defense, the offense turned it into points. Brody Holcomb threw a pass to Kellen Driscoll over the middle and he took it home for the game’s first touchdown.

He caught another one later on and there was no stopping Glens Falls tonight, who came into the game ranked 16th in Class B.