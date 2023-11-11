TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fonda-Fultonville Braves are section champions for the first time since 1999. The Braves defeated Schuylerville 31-21 in a game where their offense shined, and the defense kept the Black Horses scoreless in the fourth quarter.

The Black Horses struck first on a Landen Cumm touchdown. Cumm has two scores on the day. The Braves had an answer in the second quarter. Keegan Croucher hooked up with Karsen Bulan to make it a one-score game. Schuylerville blocked the ensuing PAT.

To counter that, Fonda ran a QB keeper but the ball came loose near the goal line and rolled into the end zone. Despite that Colin McLaughlin jumped on it, giving the Braves their first lead of the game 12-7.

Schuylerville answered back on a touchdown run from Lucas Sherman to regain the lead, but Fonda countered that with a touchdown catch from Brady Melious, giving the Braves an 18-14 lead at the half.

Both teams traded scores in the third quarter. However, Fonda was able to find the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter to secure the championship win.