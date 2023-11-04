FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a battle of top-10 state-ranked teams, with a trip to the Class C football championship game on the line, two-seeded Fonda-Fultonville unloaded an offensive frenzy on third-seeded Hoosick Falls/Tamarac, topping the Wildcats 48-28 in the semi-final round of sectionals Friday night.

The Braves, ranked second in the state for Class C, stunned 10th-ranked Hoosick Falls by scoring 27 unanswered points to start the game. After freshman quarterback Keegan Croucher connected with Mason Smith for a nine-yard touchdown strike to get the Braves on the board, senior running backs Peyton Webber and Jose Vargas followed up with back-to-back one-yard rushing scores – all part of a 20-point first quarter for Fonda.

Croucher came right back in the second stanza, and on a beautifully sold play-action fake, found a wide-open Jake Hernigle for a 31-yard touchdown hook-up. Hoosick Falls countered with a Carson Glover-to-Sam Fauler 35-yard pitch-and-catch, getting the Wildcats their first points of the night, and trimming the halftime margin to 21.

But Fonda’s first-year gunslinger came out of the locker room firing again, finding senior wideout Karsen Bulan for Croucher’s third touchdown through the air of the night – the longest of the three at 53 yards. That reclaimed the Braves a 34-6 edge, and they rolled from there.

Fonda-Fultonville (9-1) will take on top-seeded Schuylerville in the Class C championship game to be played Friday, Nov. 10 at Troy High School. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac finishes its best season since the two programs merged, posting a final record of 8-2.