ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the biggest early-season high school football storylines has been the emergence of Colonie as an offensive juggernaut. For the second straight week, the Garnet Raiders dropped 50+ points on their opponent. They outlasted Guilderland 50-43 at home Thursday night for their first win over the Dutchmen in nine years.

Colonie has already surpassed its’ win total from a year ago, and has racked up 136 points through three games – just five less than the Garnet Raiders scored all of last season.

But it’d take a comeback effort to knock off Guilderland Thursday. After Colonie roared out to a 20-6 advantage by the 11:16 mark of the second quarter, the Dutchmen closed the half with back-to-back touchdown runs – a nine-yard scamper from sophomore running back Tommy Dwyer and a 35-yard tote to pay dirt from senior wideout Vinny Consenza – evening the score at 20 as the two sides headed for the locker room.

The Guilderland defense kept momentum on its’ sideline out of the break with a scoop-and-score from senior defensive back Brady Conboy, capping a run of 21 unanswered points. That gave the Dutchmen their first lead of the game at 27-20 with 8:18 remaining in the third stanza.

Garnet Raiders senior quarterback Caleb Eastman guided his team right back down the field, though. On fourth down and five, with the offense positioned just outside the red zone, Eastman launched a jump ball to the end zone for junior wide receiver Brady Wyland, who hauled in a touchdown catch over his defender, drawing Colonie within one point.

Head coach Greg Bearup elected to try for the two-point conversion, and Eastman linked up with senior wideout Derrek Casabonne, reclaiming the Garnet Raiders a one-point edge at 28-27.

The two offenses continued to fill up the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, combining for 38 total points. But Colonie came away with the 22-16 edge in the quarter, securing the seven-point victory.

Certainly a redemption win for Coach Bearup’s bunch – they’d been outscored by Guilderland 182-25 over the last four meetings.

Colonie (2-1) hits the road next Friday to take on Shaker in Latham. Opening kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Guilderland (0-2) has a chance to regroup at home next Friday, welcoming in Saratoga Springs for a 7:00 p.m. start.