ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Brothers shut out the Saratoga Blue Streaks 10-0 to punch their ticket to the Class AA finals.

Bell Cow, Jahmir Pitcher scored on the Brother’s opening drive with a 60-yard scamper to put CBA on top 7-0. The next set of points would come later in the second half. Carson Leto kicked a field goal to extend CBA’s lead. The Brother’s defense kept the Blue Streaks scoreless the rest of the way.

CBA is going to try and run it back next week against Shenendehowa.