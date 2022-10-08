CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christian Brothers Academy and Shenendehowa squared off Friday night in a rematch of last year’s section two, class AA sectional final game for this week’s 1st & 10 “Game of the Week.”

The Plainsmen would not get their revenge, though. Brothers’ junior quarterback Donald Jones proved to be too much on offense, and his five-touchdown performance propelled CBA to a 41-25 victory.

Jones didn’t wait very long to get the scoring started in this game. On the opening play from scrimmage, he took a QB power play off the right side, and raced 71 yards untouched to the house, giving his team the early 7-0 edge.

But Shen had an answer on its’ first drive. On fourth down and 17, junior quarterback Michael Whatley heaved a pass down the near sideline, and dropped the ball right into the waiting arms of sophomore running back Ihsaan Alozie, who rolled into the end zone for six. The extra point was blocked, though, so CBA maintained a 7-6 lead.

CBA responded right back on its’ ensuing drive. After Jones showed what he’s capable of on the ground, it was time to open up the aerial attack. He linked up with senior tight end Chuck Volans for a 57-yard touchdown strike, extending the Brothers’ lead back to seven points.

Jones struck again for a huge gainer on the ground late in the first quarter. He housed a 73-yard power run again, giving CBA the 20-6 advantage.

There’d be no be quit from the Plainsmen, though. After forcing a Jones fumble early on in the second frame, Shen’s offense capitalized with a 40-yard flea flicker from Whatley to junior wide receiver Luke McAuliffe that cut the deficit to eight points.

But CBA head coach Bob Burns had some trickery up his sleeve as well. On the Brothers’ next set of downs, backup quarterback Jack Gialanella took the snap, handed the ball off to Jones, who was coming down the line on a sweep; Jones pivoted, and fired a strike down the far sideline to junior running back Jahmir Pitcher, who took it the distance from 65 yards out, upping the CBA lead to 15 points.

Shen managed to head to the halftime locker room with some momentum after senior running back Henry Picard caught a touchdown pass from Whatley on fourth down and goal with less than one second to play in the half.

The Plainsmen would further slash their deficit on the opening drive of the third quarter when Alozie scored on a 17-yard scamper, and just like that, CBA’s lead dwindled to 27-25.

Just when the tide of the game was shifting completely in Shen’s favor, Whatley had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage by Volans, Pitcher collected the interception, and ran it back the other way for six, extending the Brothers’ edge back out to two scores.

That play seemed to take the life out of the Plainsmen. Whatley was picked off again later in the quarter; this time by sophomore linebacker Jake Marra.

Jones would put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, powering in his third rushing touchdown of the game to put CBA up 16 points with the 9:01 remaining.

That proved to be the final score of the contest, as the Brothers closed the game out late, clinching a 41-25 victory.

CBA improved to 6-0, and 4-0 in league play. The Brothers now sit alone atop the class AA standings after Saratoga Springs lost Friday night as well. Coach Burns’ squad returns home in week six for a clash with Guilderland.

Shen fell to 4-1, and 3-1 in league play. Head coach Brian Clawson’s bunch currently sit in a tie for second with the Blue Streaks. That tie will be settled next Friday when Saratoga travels to Clifton Park.