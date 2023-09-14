COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) — Christian Brothers Academy and Shaker both started the year unbeaten, with the Brothers entering at 1-0, and the Blue Bison coming in at 2-0. That had to change Thursday night in a clash of Class AA titans.

CBA senior quarterback Jake Iacobaccio, who started the past two seasons at Shaker, opened up the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Blue Bison responded later in the first quarter with a short touchdown run from Nike Cerrone, cutting the deficit to 7-6.

Iacobaccio was back at it in the second quarter, tallying another rushing score to extend the CBA lead to 14-6. Up 21-6 in the third, the senior put the game away against his former team with a touchdown strike to Lucius Anderson.

CBA improves to 2-0, and will visit Schenectady next Friday. Shaker drops to 2-1 and will host Colonie next Friday.