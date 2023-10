SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christian Brothers Academy might have started slow, but they finished strong against Saratoga 22-6.

Jake Iacobaccio scored the only touchdown in the first half, but the Brothers offense picked up some momentum in the second half to secure the win.

Next week the Brothers hit the road to play Ballston Spa. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.