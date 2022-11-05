MECHANICVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Cambridge/Salem rolled into the Section 2 Class D semifinals unbeaten. They looked to stay that way against Canajoharie/Fort Plain.

Evan Day got the scoring started for Cambridge/Salem, bulldozing his way for a touchdown run. CFP’s Aiden Bowerman responded with his own rushing touchdown to cut it to 8-6. From their, Cambridge/Salem scored 44 unanswered points to win it 52-6.

Cambridge/Salem will play the winner of Greenwich and Chatham in the Class D title game next Saturday.