GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last season the Greenwich Witches rolled past Cambridge/Salem 49-0. Cambridge head coach Doug Luke’s squad clearly came into Friday night’s rematch with revenge on their minds, as they rolled Greenwich 44-0.

Cambridge got things started on its’ first drive after a face mask penalty against Greenwich that set them up at the half-yard line. On the next play, Evan Day ran it in for the game’s first score, and from that point, Evan Day had a day.

On Cambridge next two drives, Day crossed the plain, and Cambridge took advantage going for two-point conversions after each score. Cambridge cruised to the 44-0 victory, moving to 5-0 on the season. Cambridge will take on Voorheesville next week at home, and Greenwich will play Chatham.