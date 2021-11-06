Burnt Hills survives La Salle in sectional semifinal

BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills won every Class A contest it played this season by at least 21 points, except for one: a three-point victory over La Salle. Those two teams met once again in the semifinals.

The Spartans took a 14-0 lead before La Salle tied things up to head into overtime. Burnt Hills won 21-20 on an extra point.

Burnt Hills will take on Queensbury in the Class A final.