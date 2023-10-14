QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills secured at least the No. 2 spot in the Class A Grasso Division playoff picture Friday night, going on the road to beat Queensbury 34-20 for its’ season-best third straight victory.

Burnt Hills junior running back DJ Mosher was the catalyst behind another potent rushing attack from the Spartans. He opened up the scoring with a four-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, and punched another one in on the ground from a yard out in the second stanza to give Burnt Hills a 13-0 edge.

Queensbury responded, though, with a three-yard tote to pay dirt from sophomore running back Thomas Collins, trimming the deficit to 13-6.

But Burnt Hills got those points back in the third quarter on Mosher’s third rushing touchdown of the night – this one a three-yard score that extended the Spartans’ advantage to 14 points. That’d be the final margin of victory for Burnt Hills as the two sides traded a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Burnt Hills improves to 5-1, with a 3-1 mark in the Grasso. They’ll close out the regular season with winless Mohonasen in Week 7. Queensbury falls to 3-3; 2-2 in league play, and currently occupies the No. 3 seed in the division. It travels to Albany next Saturday for its’ regular season finale.