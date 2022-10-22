BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake entered week seven tied with Niskayuna atop the Grasso Division in Section II, Class A. To stay unbeaten in league play, the Spartans would have to fend off Ballston Spa on the road Friday night.

And Burnt Hills did just that, blanking the Scotties 14-0 behind an impressive defensive effort.

A Luke Zoller one-yard touchdown run for the Spartans was the only score of the first half. The score would remain 7-0 Burnt Hills until the fourth quarter.

Early in the frame, Spartans junior quarterback Myles Yannuzi powered in a touchdown on a QB sneak from one yard out, extending the lead to 14 points.

That would be more than enough offense for Burnt Hills, as the defense shut down the Scotties late.

On Ballston Spa’s final drive of the game, Burnt Hills senior defensive lineman Shane McClernan recorded a strip sack on fourth down. Fellow Spartans D-lineman Michael Hinkle fell on the loose ball, and that forced turnover sealed the 14-0 Burnt Hills victory.

After the game, Spartans head coach Matt Shell raved about the effort he saw from his defensive unit.

“Our kids just were defensively outstanding tonight,” said Shell. “We knew we were getting into a really tough game tonight against a really good team, and we knew it was going to be four quarters, so…anytime you can go on the road, and win against a good team, it’s a heck of an accomplishment. I’m really proud of our kids.”

The top spot in the Grasso Division comes down to next week’s regular season finale between Burnt Hills (6-1, 4-0), and Niskayuna (6-2, 4-0). That game will be played in Burnt Hills. Ballston Spa (6-2, 1-2) falls out of playoff contention, and the Scotties will aim to end their regular season on a high note against Queensbury on the road.