TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class A’s Troy had its homecoming tonight, but Bethlehem came in and spoiled the festivities.

The Eagle’s offense got things started with a touchdown catch and run by Jay Felio, putting them on the board. On their second drive, Felio showed off his speed on a Jet Sweep play, scoring his second touchdown of the game and putting the Eagles up 14-0.

In the second quarter, Michael Waldenmaier scored on a quarterback sneak to make the score 21-0. Bethlehem never looked back from there and won 42-0.