DELMAR, NY (NEWS10) — After La Salle was disqualified from the playoffs by Section 2 for a rules violation regarding their junior varsity football team, Bethlehem was moved up to the two seed. That netted the Eagles a quarterfinal home playoff game against Queensbury.

The Eagles flew out to a 19-0 lead in the second quarter. Michael Waldenmaier ripped off a long run, and then hit Tyler Fabian in the endzone for another touchdown to put Bethlehem up 26-0. Queensbury made it 26-7 before the half, but the Eagles coasted to a 47-13 win.

The Eagles will take on top-seeded Bethlehem in the semifinals.