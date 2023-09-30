DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After suffering its’ first loss of the season last week, the Bethlehem football team bounced back in a big way at home Friday night, taking down Amsterdam 42-6.

The Eagles were in total control from the opening kickoff. Jason Black started the scoring with a three-yard rushing touchdown. Later in the quarter, Amsterdam fumbled the ball deep in its’ own territory. Bethlehem’s Sean Ryan fell on the loose change in the end zone for another six points, and the Eagles maintained a 14-0 edge after the first quarter.

And there was no let-up in the second stanza. Black made it a three-score lead with a 30-yard tote to pay dirt, and Bethlehem cruised from there.

The Eagles (4-1) hit the road next week to take on 0-4 Troy. Amsterdam (0-4) returns home in Week 5 to battle 3-2 Averill Park.