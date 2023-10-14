DELMAR, NY (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Eagles hosted the Columbia Blue Devils in a Capital Division clash on Friday night. The two teams were jockeying for position in the new eight-team Class A playoff format.

The Eagles jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after a 37-yard rushing touchdown by Jay Felio. The Blue Devils responded on the ensuing kickoff, with Buck Delamater taking it back to the house. From there, it was easy flying for the Eagles on their way to a 55-12 win.

Bethlehem will finish the regular season next Friday at home against La Salle, while will host Amsterdam.