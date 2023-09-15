SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — The Class AA field is a gauntlet in Section 2 this season, with Ballston Spa making the move from Class A. The Scotties visited Saratoga Springs for their first Class AA test on Thursday night.

Saratoga Springs took a 7-6 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Jack Rigabar found Tucker Zeh to extend the Blue Streaks’ lead to 14-6.

The Scotties had no quit in them. In the fourth quarter, Nico Savini threw two touchdown passes and ran one in, leading the Scotties to 22 unanswered points and a 28-14 win.

The Scotties move to 2-1 on the season, and will visit Shenendehowa next Friday. The Blue Streaks drop to 1-2 and will visit Guilderland next Friday.