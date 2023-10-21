BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa punched its ticket into the playoffs with a 34-12 win against Schenectady Friday night.

Rolling with a 20-6 lead at halftime, the Scotties were looking for more. Blaine Zoller extended the lead with a touchdown catch and run, but it didn’t stop there. After the Scotties defense forced an interception, the offense cashed in.

Nico Savini connected with Jake Powell for his second touchdown pass of the second half, and then found Luigi Fiorini for the two-point conversion.

Ballston Spa plays Christian Brothers Academy next Friday at 7:00 p.m.