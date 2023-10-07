ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa’s flair for the comeback this season continued Friday night when it overcame a 21-point, first-quarter deficit against Colonie to spoil the Garnet Raiders’ homecoming, winning 44-27.

Back in Week 2, the Scotties rattled off 22 unanswered fourth-quarter points to take down Saratoga Springs. Last week, they closed their matchup with Guilderland by scoring the final 12 points of the game to erase yet another fourth-quarter deficit. Jason Ohnsman’s bunch didn’t wait until the final stanza Friday to show their resurgence. They quickly rattled off 28 points in the second quarter to take a 28-21 halftime lead, and outscored Colonie 16-6 in the second half.

The Garnet Raiders’ connection of quarterback Caleb Eastman and wide receiver Julius Reed got Colonie out to a blistering start. The two seniors linked up for three touchdowns in the opening quarter to race out to a 21-0 advantage.

But Ballston Spa’s senior quarterback, Nico Savini, quickly settled in and ignited the offensive charge in that second quarter, as he’s done all season for the Scotties. After taking a QB keeper into the end zone from four yards out to put his team on the board, Savini hooked up with senior wideout Blaine Zoller on back-to-back touchdown strikes. On the second score to Zoller, Savini rushed in the ensuing two-point conversion to give the Scotties a 22-21 lead they would never relinquish.

Ballston Spa improves to 4-2, and will return home in Week 6 to square off with Shaker. Colonie falls to 2-4, and travels to Schenectady next Friday.