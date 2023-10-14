TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The Capital Division in Class A is always tightly contested. Averill Park and La Salle sat atop the division at 3-0 entering Friday night, with two weeks left in the regular season. With eight playoffs spot this year in Class A, playoff trips were not on the line Friday when the Cadets hosted the Warriors. But the two teams are still vying for the chance to host in the opening round.

The Warriors took a 20-10 lead into the half. In the third quarter, the Cadets were able to cut it to 20-17 on a short Matt Bott touchdown run. But in the fourth quarter, the Warriors put the nail in the coffin with a Jacob Phelps touchdown run, winning 27 to 17.

Averill Park will finish their season at home next week against Troy, while La Salle will visit Bethlehem.