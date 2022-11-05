AVERILL PARK, NY (NEWS10) — The Averill Park Warriors leaned on their ground game to advance to the Class A finals. Burnt Hills and Averill Park have met five times in post-season Section II play, and Friday night, the Warriors beat Burnt Hills 42-21.

It was a one-possession game in the third quarter, and Averill Park was leading 22-14. The Warriors were pinned deep in their territory, but Jacob Phelps took off for a 91-yard touchdown run to extend their lead. Phelps scored three touchdowns on the night.

The Spartans responded on the ensuing possession when Luke Zoller knifed his way into the endzone to cut it back to a one-possession game.

Averill Park was not phased and scored on their next drive.

Jacob Phelps took the handoff from Justin Matthews and threw it to Jake Rizzo, who was wide open and ran it home for a 57-yard catch and run. At that point, the Warriors led 36-21 and put the nail in the coffin when Shawn Ratigan scored on a 22-yard touchdown run.