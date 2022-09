ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Highlights of all seven games featured on 1st &10 can be found below. Tune into Fox 23 at 10:00 PM and News10 ABC at 11:00 PM every Friday for highlights, reaction, and more from around Section 2.

RAVENA 48, SCHALMONT 6

CBA 23, BURNT HILLS 6

SHENENDEHOWA 35, LA SALLE 12

AVERILL PARK 20, GUILDERLAND 42

STILLWATER 56, WATERVLIET 6

AMSTERDAM 32, SCHENECTADY 6

BETHLEHEM 34, COLUMBIA 22