ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 18 days after his re-introduction as the head coach of the Albany Empire, Tom Menas resigned on Sunday. The resignation comes after a 79-34 loss to the Jacksonville Sharks on Saturday night.

Menas released the following statement:

I came back to Albany because I wanted to help this team and this organization in a time where structure was needed. However, I have come to realize that my vision doesn’t match our ownership’s vision, and I need to do the right thing and step aside to allow the Albany Empire to find a head coach that matches their vision. I have appreciated the opportunity that was given to me to coach in Albany and I have built a strong bond with the players that will last a lifetime. I know that this organization can become great again and I will always be a strong supporter of the Albany Empire Way. Thank you to everyone and God Bless, Coach Thomas Menas

Menas led the Empire to back to back championships the past two seasons, but was fired on April 16th, 10 days before the season began. Menas was re-introduced as head coach on May 3rd, after interim head coach Damon Ware and six players left the team over complaints of lack of payment.

Empire owner Antonio Brown sent out several critical tweets during the loss Saturday night, including a tweet that read, “New coach new trainer new players Who wanna Win?????”

Brown’s adviser JR Rickert has confirmed to NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas that Brown has approached former La Salle and Union College head coach John Audino about the head coaching job. Audino is currently mulling over the offer.

Audino spent 24 years as the head coach at Union, accumulating a record of 152-89. He’s been the head coach of La Salle Institute since 2018.

The Empire host the Fayetteville Mustangs this Saturday at 7:00 PM. Antonio Brown has said he plans to play in that game.