11 Colonie seniors celebrate college commitments

COLONIE, N.Y. — Hard work paid off for 11 Colonie senior, who celebrated their college commitments today.

There was no shortage of storylines among the student athletes. For instance, four lacrosse teammates that had been playing together since the second grade sat side by side for the ceremony. One dual-sport athlete will compete in football and track & field at the next level.

As a junior, Gabbie Lupe began Colonie’s varsity swim program, and becomes the first scholarship swimmer as she heads to Saint Rose.

“Sometimes there’s a sport that isn’t for everyone, and isn’t you know a ball and bat, it’s something different, an individual sport. Finding other people that felt the same way is, that’s kind of how it all started.” Lupe said about her quest to bring a swim program to her school. (Colonie merged with Schenectady last year.) “Being the first to do this is great, but now everyone else can have their turn too, which is awesome.”

Meanwhile, Fabien DeSilva played soccer from the time he was three years old, but will attend Cornell to run track & field.

“This is an amazing moment in my life. I started track freshman year and I really did not expect to come to Cornell University,” DeSilva said. “My sister ran track & field, and when she graduated I was like, ‘Maybe I should join. I’m pretty fast on soccer.’ Coach Palmer invited me and so far I’ve loved it ever since.”

DeSilva says he’s going after some school records this spring before graduating.

The complete list of student athletes and where they’re attending college can be found below:

Boys Lacrosse

Zachery Wroblewski, Mars Hill University, D2

Jason Dongelewic, Oswego, D3

Shane Rossi, Walsh University, D2

Ryan Weaver, Plattsburg, D3

Boys Track

Dante Genovese, Buffalo State, D3

Fabien DeSilva, Cornell, D1

Zaire Higgins, Cortland, D3

Girls Swimming

Gabrielle Lupe, St. Rose, D2

Boys Basketball

Marcus Shelton, Oswego, D3

Softball

Abigail Sacks, Utica, D3

Girls Lacrosse

Abigail Irons, St. John Fisher, D3