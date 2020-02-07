Siena tips off four-game homestand Friday

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s a log jam in the MAAC standings, and the Siena men’s basketball team is right in the mix. The Saints are tied for third, just one game behind first. There’s not much breathing room, though, with teams one through 10 separated by just three games.

That setup, paired with how well the Saints have played at home this season, makes this upcoming four-game homestand a great opportunity to make a push.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity this home stretch,” junior guard Manny Camper said, “and hopefully we can seize the moment.”

Head Coach Carmen Maciariello and graduate forward Elijah Burns both stressed a one-game-at-a-time mentality, but the Saints know what’s at stake.

“Coach has been grilling us about how great we are at home and how we have to keep that up, and how this is an advantage for us,” said freshman Kyle Young.

Siena is 9-0 at the Times Union Center. The Saints tip off the four-game homestand 7 p.m. Friday night against Fairfield, a team they’ve yet to face this season.