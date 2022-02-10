What is on sale for Presidents Day?

Many people are waiting with bated breath for this weekend’s big game, but there’s another event to get excited about this month: Presidents Day sales.

While Presidents Day isn’t until Feb. 21, many retailers decided to preempt the sales event by rolling out deals and promotions as early as the last week of January. Big-ticket items, namely electronics, mattresses and kitchen appliances, are now on sale, particularly newer models that were top sellers at the end of 2021.

Besides slashing prices, retailers have special promotions, including buy more, save more deals, gifts with purchase or free shipping. No matter what is on your wishlist, there’s a good chance you can pick it up on sale between now and Presidents Day.

What you need to know about Presidents Day sales

Presidents Day is often associated with significant markdowns, up to 60% off, on mattresses, bedding and other home goods. Seasonal clothing and shoes, particularly cold-weather essentials, are almost 50% off at many retailers.

The sales event is ideal for picking up electronics at new low prices, including laptops, wireless earbuds and smart home devices. Many are deeply discounted in anticipation of new models. Given the rumors swirling around upcoming Apple devices, it’s no surprise that Apple AirPods Pro are a whopping 30% off ahead of Presidents Day. Other Apple devices, from iPads to Apple Watches, also have modest discounts.

What are under-the-radar items to buy on Presidents Day?

Besides home goods and tech, a few under-the-radar items are on sale for Presidents Day.

Valentine’s Day sales spillover means fine jewelry, fragrances and beauty products are still on sale. Heavier winter coats, such as parkas and puffer jackets, see more markdowns as spring approaches. Luggage is also worth looking at during Presidents Day sales, considering some sets are priced to sell at nearly 50% off or more.

Which retailers are having Presidents Day sales?

Most major retailers have begun their Presidents Day sales, or at the very least, they’ve run them simultaneously with Valentine’s Day sales.

Amazon: Amazon has site-wide discounts that are neatly organized under Today’s Deals. This week’s top deals include up to 30% off personal tech, TVs, speakers and computer accessories.

Amazon has site-wide discounts that are neatly organized under Today’s Deals. This week’s top deals include up to 30% off personal tech, TVs, speakers and computer accessories. Macy’s: Besides Valentine’s Day sales, there are several Limited-Time Specials and Deals of the Day offering up to 40% off on mattresses, furniture, sunglasses and bedding basics.

Besides Valentine’s Day sales, there are several Limited-Time Specials and Deals of the Day offering up to 40% off on mattresses, furniture, sunglasses and bedding basics. Wayfair: Wayfair has over 100,000 furniture and decor items on sale, with many pieces starting as low as $30.

Wayfair has over 100,000 furniture and decor items on sale, with many pieces starting as low as $30. Purple: Mattresses are up to $300 off, while selecting bedding bundles and mattress bases are up to $200 off.

Top 6 products that are on sale for Presidents Day

Kindle Kids Edition

Budding bookworms ages 7 and older can enjoy thousands of titles with the Kindle Kids Edition. It comes with a free cover and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Men’s Powder Lite Jacket

The Columbia puffer jacket keeps wearers warm and protected with Thermarator insulation and a water-resistant shell. Given its lightweight design, it’s packable and travel-friendly.

Sold by Macy’s

Kelly Clarkson Home Harmony 27-Inch Armchair

If you’re creating a reading nook or need an accent piece, this whimsical armchair is a compelling option. It’s extra-wide, so you can curl up on it or sit cross-legged.

Sold by Wayfair

Saatva Classic Mattress

The Saatva Classic Mattress has plush comfort layers and a great back support. It comes with a 180-night trial and is backed by a 15-year warranty.

Sold by Saatva

Bowflex C7 Bike

The C7 includes a 7-inch touch screen and a 1-year free trial of Jrny, Bowflex’s digital fitness platform. The bike has 100 resistance levels and dual-sided pedals for SPD clips and toe cages.

Sold by Bowflex

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

A rugged set, this Samsonite trio has a scratch and rip-resistant polycarbonate shell. Each piece has built-in TSA locks and 360-degree spinner wheels.

Sold by Amazon

