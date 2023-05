ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Southwest Airlines is expanding its service at the Albany International Airport and will offer direct flights to and from Ronald Reagan International Airport in Washington, D.C. Flights are expected to begin on July 11.

The flight departing from Albany is expected to leave at 2:55 p.m. and arrive in Washington, D.C. at 4:40 p.m. Flights from Washington, D.C. will leave at 12:35 p.m. and arrive in Albany at 1:55 p.m.