ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire State Passengers Association (ESPA) announced starting December 5, two additional roundtrip Amtrak trains will be added between Albany and NYC. This will increase the number of Hudson Valley trains and reduce sellouts on northbound trains.

The ESPA explains new trains on the following schedule starting Monday, December 5,

Depart New York City at 8:15 a.m. and arrive in Albany at 10:47 a.m.

Depart New York City at 3:15 p.m. and arrive in Albany at 5:45 p.m.

Depart Albany at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in New York City at 1:45 p.m.

Depart Albany at 5:30 p.m. and arrive in New York City at 8:05 p.m.

Trains will make station stops between NYC and Albany. The ESPA explains these additional trains will increase the number of weekday Hudson Valley trains from 10 to 12. The trains will also reduce sellouts on many northbound trains extending beyond Albany-Rensselaer and currently fill up with Hudson Valley customers crowding out travelers beyond Albany.

ESPA reports they expect to see the NY State-funded Adirondack which operates between NYC and Montreal back in the first quarter of 2023. There is also an eastbound Sunday-only later afternoon train from Niagara Falls and a very early morning weekday southbound train from Albany still missing from the schedules. Tickets are now available on Amtrak website, the Amtrak app and via 1-800-USA-RAIL.