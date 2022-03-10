Which peek-a-boo toy is best?

Peek-a-boo, also called peekaboo, is one of the first games played with infants by adults and children. The players hide their faces behind their hands so the baby can’t see them, then pop out, surprising the infant as they say “peek-a-boo,” sometimes adding, “I see you!”

Parents and kids think playing peek-a-boo is fun. Psychologists say playing peek-a-boo is an essential early childhood development game because it helps infants learn that things don’t need to be always within view to be permanent. If you’re looking for a toy that plays peek-a-boo differently, take a look at the Peek-a-Boo Plush Pink Puppy.

What to know before you buy a peek-a-boo toy

Most peek-a-boo toy toys are 8 to 15-inch tall plush animals, sizes just right for infants. Other peek-a-boo toys are made as foodstuffs, balls, grasping toys and interactive books.

Animals : Choose a peek-a-boo toy of your child’s favorite animal. Teddy bears, puppies and elephants are big favorites. You will find bunny rabbits, pigs and foxes, and fantasy animals like unicorns and space aliens.

: Choose a peek-a-boo toy of your child’s favorite animal. Teddy bears, puppies and elephants are big favorites. You will find bunny rabbits, pigs and foxes, and fantasy animals like unicorns and space aliens. Licensed toys : Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse are famous peek-a-boo toys, as is the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street, who plays peek-a-boo from behind a giant chocolate chip cookie.

: Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse are famous peek-a-boo toys, as is the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street, who plays peek-a-boo from behind a giant chocolate chip cookie. Food: Look here and find a pineapple, an avocado and a family of pets that live in ice cream cones.

Look here and find a pineapple, an avocado and a family of pets that live in ice cream cones. Balls: Yogi balls have faces of dogs and sharks, Christmas characters, and animals of all kinds, including fantastic unicorns, dinosaurs and dragons. Rollerball peek-a-boo toys have colored pieces that push in one side and pop out the other.

What to look for in a quality peek-a-boo toy

Safety

Infants will pull at everything, so make sure the peek-a-boo toy you choose has no small items that can be pulled off, like button eyes. Look for the added safety of embroidered eyes that you cannot remove.

Something different

Most toys play peek-a-boo the classic way, with hands in front of the face and over the eyes. Look for toys that hold something up in front of their eyes and then drop it to go peek-a-boo. Those with blankets may come with an option to personalize the blanket with your child’s name.

Books

When your infant turns the page of crinkling, rattling, lift-the-flap cloth books, creatures flap their soft fabric ears, arms and hands to delight your child. Some toy books are battery-powered plastic and have buttons that play cute rhymes about shapes, colors and numbers in addition to playing peek-a-boo.

How much you can expect to spend on a peek-a-boo toy

Simple peek-a-boo toys cost from $15-$25. Toys with actions, sounds and music cost $30-$50. Personalized toys cost as much as $60.

Peek-a-boo toy FAQ

Do all peek-a-boo toys hide behind their hands?

A. Most do, but you can find a few that raise a pillow, blanket or other objects in front of their face and then drop it. Hands usually cover only the eyes, while objects cover more of the face or head. You will find some of the toys that use blankets instead of hands come with the ability to personalize the toy with your child’s name.

Are all peek-a-boo toys plush toys?

A. Nearly all are. Their soft, cuddly design makes infants more comfortable and better able to enjoy a mild surprise rather than suffer a shock. When the child finishes playing the game, this peek-a-boo becomes a toy for cuddling. Plastic peek-a-boo toys include interactive pop-up toys, wooden grasping toys, Montessori mirrors and even “toast” popping up out a toaster.

What are the best peek-a-boo toys to buy?

Top peek-a-boo toy

Peek-a-Boo Plush Pink Puppy

What you need to know: This seated puppy has front legs and paws that move to play peek-a-boo with your child.

What you’ll love: The 10-inch puppy holds a satin blanket. When the button hidden in its foot is pressed, the puppy greets and invites the baby to play, then raises the blanket to hide its face before popping back out to delight your infant. The plush materials are great for tactile stimulation and the surface is washable but not removable. For added safety, the eyes are embroidered thread, not glass or buttons that can pull off. It is also available in blue and gender-neutral tan.

What you should consider: Clean only with a dry or slightly damp cloth to avoid damaging the electronics inside.

Top peek-a-boo toy

Top peek-a-boo toy for the money

Just Play Disney Baby Peek-a-Boo Plush Disney Baby Minnie Mouse

What you need to know: Your little bundle of joy is going to love playing peek-a-boo with this fabric Minnie Mouse.

What you’ll love: Press the bottom of Minnie’s left foot and the hidden switch inside activates the peek-a-boo motion while playing soothing music. This 10-inch plush doll is made of super-soft fabrics for snuggling and comes wearing a pink onesie with a big matching pink hair bow. The 2 AA batteries that power the movement and music are included.

What you should consider: This toy is also available in a baby Mickey, sold separately.

Top peek-a-boo toy for the money

Worth checking out

Glow Guards Peek-a-Boo Light Up Musical Electric Elephant

What you need to know: This plush toy plays hide and seek, flaps its ears and plays music.

What you’ll love: It has 10 lullabies programmed right in, including “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” “Rain, Rain Go Away” and seven more. Its body is plush polypropylene and stuffed with cotton for soft huggability. The lights, songs and motions are powered by 3 AAA batteries and its rainbow-covered body represents fairytales and fantasy.

What you should consider: The batteries are not included.

Worth checking out

