Which playing card holder is best?

There are hundreds of card games, but one thing remains the same: Having to hold your hand of cards in a game can be tedious. That’s where playing card holders come in. These items hold your hand of cards for you, and you can organize accordingly rather than having to hold the cards manually and organize them in your hand. If you’re looking for a card holder that gives you a fan display of cards and is sturdy, the Yuanhe Playing Card Holder Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a playing card holder

Card holder shape

There are fan-shaped holders, allowing you to display your hand of cards similar to how you would if they were in your hand. If you want something more simple, there are slightly curved holders that display the cards in more of an aligned but curved shape. Some holders just run straight across and have different rows so you can have rows of cards and more space to work with.

Playing cards you are using

Choose a card holder with wider slots just in case you’re using non-traditional playing cards. Common playing cards for games such as blackjack, poker and Texas Hold ‘Em fit in these holders just fine.

Material

Most good-quality card holders are made of a thick material to hold the cards without falling over. Look for heavy-duty plastics and wood. Wood holders are more expensive than plastic holders, but they are worth it because they last longer than plastic models and are studier. Hard plastic holders are great, but there are chances they could chip or crack if they fall on the floor. Most of the time, holders that are of sturdy plastic material are fine for games, especially because you can find sets of plastic holders for low prices.

What to look for in a quality playing card holder

Multiple slots

Holders with multiple slots allow you to spread out cards more or separate groups of cards. This can be useful if you’re playing a non-traditional playing card game that requires you to have different groups of cards, such as Uno.

Nonslip bottom

Look for card holders that have nonslip bases; that way, your holder will stay in place.

How much you can expect to spend on a playing card holder

Cheap holders cost $5-$15. However, holders in that range might not be as sturdy, whereas holders in the $15-$35 range tend to have a sturdier construction and bigger sets will be available.

Playing card holder FAQ

How do playing card holders work?

A. Slide or insert the cards into the card holder and line them up to your preference. Some card holders may use a spring-action clamp system, where you just press down on the holder to open, then let go when the card is inside.

Can playing card holders work for non-traditional cards?

A. If you have cards such as Uno, Pokemon and Cards Against Humanity, most card holders should still be compatible. However, some non-traditional cards may be too thick to fit inside the slots of the card holders. Look for card holders that use wider slots, so you know for sure the holder can hold any card.

What’s the best playing card holder to buy?

Top playing card holder

Yuanhe Set of Four Playing Card Holders

What you need to know: Featuring a fan design, this card holder displays your cards in a perfect fan shape, so you can organize them properly.

What you’ll love: There are four holders included in the set. Each holder can hold around 15 cards.

What you should consider: The holders may be a bit wobbly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top playing card holder for the money

YH Triangle-Shaped Hands-Free Playing Card Rack Holder

What you need to know: Using a more compact build, these playing card holders come in four colors so you can differentiate people’s hands easily.

What you’ll love: The holders use a spring-action design that clamps onto the cards firmly, but the cards are still easy to take out. The holders can stand on their own.

What you should consider: Be careful using the spring action around kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Deluxe Games and Puzzles Dual Playing Card Holder

What you need to know: This set of plastic trays are able to hold playing and dominoes, making these holders very versatile.

What you’ll love: Each holder can hold approximately 20 playing cards or dominoes, and you can mix and match items on the holder if needed. There is an included pack of playing cards, so you can play right away.

What you should consider: The cards may not fit tightly in the slots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

