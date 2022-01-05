Pittsfield recreational history now digitized

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Parks Department scrapbooks have now been digitized, easing access to the area’s recreational history. The content reflects over 60 scrapbooks, with some dating all the way back to 1943.

Compiled by city staff, the scrapbooks include news clippings, documents and programs with names and photos highlighting:

Local sports teams and athletes

Parades

Winter Carnival Queen contests

Diaper derbies

Easter egg hunts

Local playground events

The scrapbooks were given to the athenaeum by Jim McGrath, the city’s park, open space, and

natural resource program manager. “We’re thrilled to have worked with the staff from the Local History Room to get these scrapbooks digitized. For too long, these important historical records sat at the Springside House, nearly inaccessible to the public. Now, anyone with internet access can be transported back in time to an earlier era in Pittsfield parks history,” said McGrath.

The content was digitized thanks to funding from a Community Preservation Grant. The original scrapbooks remain housed in a climate-controlled vault in the Berkshire Athenaeum library’s Local History Department.