ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lacrosse will now be a part of the Olympics once again. For the first time since 1908, Lacrosse has been added to the Olympic lineup for 2028 in Los Angeles by the International Olympic Committee.

The other sports are Baseball, Softball, Flag Football, and Squash.

UAlbany Lacrosse head coaches Katie Thomson and Scott Marr weighed in on the IOC’s decision and believe it benefits the growth and exposure of the sport.

“Definitely a day of celebration for Lacrosse to be entered and going to be played in the LA Olympics in 2028,” Thomson said. “A lot of our former and current student-athletes here at Albany have participated at the World Lacrosse stage, and it’s such an exciting day for that potential for them to play in the Olympics in just a handful of years.”

Coach Marr has seen his fair share of how much Lacrosse has grown over the years and thinks the Olympics will catapult the sport into a new era.

“I think for Lacrosse to be played on the biggest stage in the world, the Olympics is obviously an opportunity for our sport to make some serious growth throughout the world,” said coach Marr. “We’ve made tremendous growth over the past 10 to 14 years with the World Games that we participated in, but obviously, this is on the biggest stage and will be broadcast throughout the whole world.”