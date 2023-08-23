LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a new era of Siena women’s lacrosse; Danielle Schwan-Tetreault was officially introduced as the eighth head coach in the program’s history Tuesday afternoon.

The Guilderland High School graduate was promoted from her associate head coach role with the Saints Aug. 17 following the departure of Abigail Rehfuss for Syracuse University the day prior.

It’s an opportunity Schwan-Tetreault has worked towards since she joined the Siena staff in 2018.

“Working alongside Abigail for six years has been great,” said Schwan-Tetreault. “She’s been a mentor; more importantly a friend to me, and really allowed me to grow in my role and my position here at Siena. So, now to have this opportunity to be head coach, I couldn’t think of anything greater. Continuity is super important both with the current team and the recruits we’re bringing in. We worked really hard to build a strong culture here at Siena, and I’m looking to just continue that ball rolling.”

Siena has reached the MAAC Championship game in three out of its’ last five seasons. The Saints have yet to win the conference since their first varsity year of competition in 1997.