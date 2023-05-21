ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The biggest stage in college lacrosse made its’ way into the Capital Region Saturday afternoon. The University at Albany hosted a pair of quarterfinal matchups in the Division I NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship.

One of the four teams included in the mix was Duke University, the top-seeded team in the tournament. The Blue Devils have been anchored in the net this season by graduate transfer goalkeeper William Helm, who is a Loudonville native.

Helm spent the last four years at Division III St. Lawrence University, and shined on the biggest stage of his playing career Saturday, tallying 14 saves and notching a .636 save percentage in Duke’s 15-8 win over the University of Michigan.

One year ago, Helm’s Saints lost in the third round of the Division III NCAA Tournament, and now he’ll be competing with the Blue Devils next Saturday for a spot in the Division I National Championship game. And to have made a stop back home on the team’s path to the title makes his remarkable collegiate journey even sweeter.

“When the tournament bracket came out, and I saw we were going to Albany, I was really excited; almost like a dream come true coming back here and playing,” said Helm after the game. “I think I’m still in shock, to be honest. It really has been a crazy year. I’m so fortunate and thankful to be here, and for every moment I’ve had. I can’t believe it. And I’m not taking a single moment for granted.”

He wasn’t the only Blue Devil Albany lacrosse fans had their eyes on. Star senior attack Dyson Williams is the anticipated first overall pick in the upcoming National Lacrosse League Draft, which belongs to the Albany FireWolves.

Williams notched a hat trick that included a transition goal to start the second quarter, breaking a 2-2 tie, and giving Duke a lead it would never relinquish.

The first game of the day saw two-seed University of Virginia outduel Georgetown University in a 17-14 shootout.

The Cavaliers scored six goals not even seven minutes in the game, four of which were scored by redshirt junior attack Connor Shellenberger, who finished with a whopping 10 points on six goals and four assists.

The tournament shifts to Philadelphia for the semi-finals and championship game. Duke awaits the winner of tomorrow’s matchup between fifth-seeded Penn State University and Army West Point. Virginia gets the winner of No. 3 University of Notre Dame and No. 6 Johns Hopkins University.