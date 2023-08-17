LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – Danielle Tetreault, who played an integral role in the ascension of the Siena Women’s Lacrosse program over the past six seasons, has been elevated to become the program’s eighth head coach.

“We are pleased to promote Danielle as our new women’s lacrosse head coach,” said Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio. “Danielle has been an integral part of our success over these past six years and we’re looking forward to reaching new heights under her leadership. During her tenure at Siena, she progressed through the coaching ranks from part time assistant, to full time assistant to associate head coach. She has been instrumental in the team’s development and the recruitment of outstanding student athletes.”

Tetreault has served on staff for the duration of coach Abigail Rehfuss’ tenure, who was announced as assistant coach with the Syracuse women’s lacrosse team on Wednesday.

The U.S. All-American lacrosse player was a standout locally at Guilderland High School, earning recognition as both the Times Union and Troy Record Offensive Player of the Year in 2009.

Tetreault’s collaboration with Rehfuss formed the program’s most successful run—a stretch that included three MAAC Championship appearances, a co-share of the 2022 MAAC Regular Season title, its highest winning percentage (.564) and most wins (53) of any Saints women’s lacrosse time period.

“I am extremely grateful and excited to be appointed as the head women’s lacrosse coach for Siena College,” Tetreault said. “I want to thank John D’Argenio and the Siena administration for this opportunity. I also want to thank Abby for her passion and dedication to this program and for allowing me to grow beside her for the past six years. The Siena lacrosse program is incredibly special to me and I cannot wait to lead the Saints toward a MAAC Championship. Go Saints!”

Her body of work earned her a promotion to Associate Head Coach in August of 2022 after spending the previous five seasons an as assistant coach. The Guilderland native’s tutelage helped produce two MAAC Players of the Year in Sammy Horton (Goalkeeper, 2018) and Nicole McNeely (Offensive, 2022) as well as the 2023 MAAC Preseason Player of the Year Mary Soures and the 2018 MAAC Rookie of the Year Kerry Gerety.

Academically, the program has consistently ranked among the program’s top academic performers as well and recently set new program marks in cumulative and term GPA. The program was distinguished as an IWLCA All-Academic Team with 11 student-athletes individually named as scholar selections recognizing this past academic year.

Prior to entering the collegiate coaching field, Tetreault was a two-time Ivy League Second Team selection at Harvard. The midfielder ranks 12th all-time in Crimson program history with 114 goals in her career and is ranked 13th with 139 points.

She currently serves as a Head Coach for the 518 eXcelerate club team. Previously, she’s coached the Albany Elite Lacrosse Organization, the New York University Club Lacrosse team and the Brooklyn Lacrosse Organization.

Photos and graphic courtesy of Siena Athletic Communications.