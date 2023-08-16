LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – Abigail Rehfuss, the all-time winningest head coach in Siena Women’s Lacrosse history, has informed Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio that she has accepted a new position as assistant women’s lacrosse coach at Syracuse University.

“I’d like to thank coach Rehfuss for making an indelible impact in her six seasons at Siena,” D’Argenio said. “Throughout her tenure, the women’s lacrosse team has consistently excelled in the classroom with one of the highest cumulative team GPAs on campus and has become a perennial MAAC Championship contender. I know that she will bring the same energy and enthusiasm to Syracuse and make them better, much like she did at Siena.”

Named the 2021 MAAC Coach of the Year, Rehfuss stands as the program’s all-time leader in wins (53), winning percentage (.564) and in MAAC winning percentage (.651).

In her six years as head coach, the Saints reached the MAAC Championship game on three occasions in 2019, 2021 as well as 2023, producing 25 All-MAAC selections in the process.

Academically, the program has consistently ranked among the program’s top academic performers and recently set new program marks in cumulative and term GPA. Last month, the Saints once again earned Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Team Academic Award for high achievement with 11 student-athletes being named to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll.