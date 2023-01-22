SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union College men’s hockey team (9-14-2, 4-9-1 ECACH) came away with a season split as they fell, 4-3, to Clarkson University (11-10-3, 5-5-2 ECACH) Saturday evening at Messa Rink.

Three different Dutchmen skaters found the back of the net. Junior Ben Tupker , first-year John Prokop , and senior Owen Farris all scored for Union. Junior Liam Robertson led all Union skaters with two points on the night while linemates Tyler Watkins and Chaz Smedsrud each added an assist.

Both teams came out firing with a combined three goals scored in the first 1:26 of the game. Tupker opened the scoring 29 seconds in. Clarkson netminder Ethan Haider corralled a puck and misfired a pass that Tupker intercepted. The junior backhanded the puck over Haider’s glove for the 1-0 lead. Clarkson was quick to respond 35 seconds later. Brady Egan forced a turnover along the right-wing wall in the Union end of the ice and sent a wrister past senior Connor Murphy’s left side to tie it. Clarkson pulled ahead with a backhanded shot from Jordan Power at 1:26 of the frame, giving the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead.

With Haider pulled due to a delayed penalty on Union, Clarkson added an extra-attacker goal when Egan fired one past a sprawling Murphy for his second of the game. Later in the period, Prokop found the back of the net for the second time in as many games. Off a faceoff in the offensive zone, Robertson won the draw and Watkins gained possession, taking the puck behind the back of the net before chipping it to Prokop waiting at the top of the right-wing circle. The defender took it to the net, going bar down to make it a 3-2 game.

Clarkson extended the lead in the third period off a one-timer from Anthony Callin for the eventual game-winner. The Dutchmen pulled Murphy in the final minutes for the extra attacker. Smedsrud took the puck up the wall before making a cutting pass to Robertson high in the slot. Robertson fired a shot that Farris redirected into the net for his fifth of the season.

Murphy made 21 saves in the loss while Haider stopped 23 shots in the win.

Union will head to Albany on Saturday for the 10th annual Capital District Mayor’s Cup against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Puck drop with the Engineers is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at MVP Arena.