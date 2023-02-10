TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After tying the game twice in the first two periods, a goal at the 6:11 mark of the third hampered the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team as they were defeated by the Brown Bears by a final score of 3-2 at the Houston Field House Friday night. With the loss, RPI falls to 11-17-1 overall and 6-11-0 in ECAC Hockey, while Brown improves to 9-13-2 and 5-10-2 in ECAC Hockey play.



Brown jumped on the board first with a power play goal midway through the first period. Thanks to a wrist shot from the slot by Jordan Tonelli off a pass from Ryan Bottrill, the Bears took a 1-0 lead as Tonelli’s shot beat the glove of RPI goaltender Jack Watson . Cole Quisenberry earned an assist on the play as well.



With just over three minutes left in the first period, RPI evened things up thanks to a tip-in from senior Jakob Lee . The puck began on the stick of Dylan Davies , who swung the puck from the left wing to the right wing along the blue line to captain Kyle Hallbauer . Hallbauer proceeded to take a low shot, which found the stick off Lee out front and deflected into the net to make things 1-1.



The score remained 1-1 until the 14:26 mark of the second period, as puck from the right-wing boards found Ryan Shostak alone on the back post to give Brown a 2-1 lead. The puck came off the boards from Tony Andreozzi, with Brendan Clark also credited with an assist.

Less than a minute later, the Engineers tied it at 2-all when Ryan Mahshie threw home a puck past Brown goaltender Jacob Zacharewicz. Trailing the play after dropping a puck for TJ Walsh , Mahshie followed up a shot from Walsh and backhanded a puck by Zacharewicz to even up the score.



Brown jumped back ahead at the 6:11 mark of the third period, as a rush to the net went in favor of the Bears. A puck tossed on net by Samuli Niinisaari was turned to the right by Jack Watson . However, Tonelli was charging toward the net for Brown and had the puck bounce off him and into the net to make it 3-2 Bears.



With the goalie pulled with 1:35 to play, RPI fell short on multiple offensive opportunities as the Bears hung on for the win. Watson finished the evening with 22 saves, while Zacharewicz finished his strong game with 34 saves – including 12 in the third period.



The Engineers return to the ice tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 in Houston Field House, as they play host to Yale at 7 p.m. in the annual Big Red Freakout! game.