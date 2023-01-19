TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — RPI is coming off a less-than-ideal weekend where they lost three consecutive conference games. However, they have a chance to get back in the win column over the course of their next two games at home against Clarkson and St. Lawrence.

The Engineers have been a force at home this season with an 8-3-1 record, but they haven’t won a road game all season. Despite that, head coach Dave Smith said his team continues to find ways to grow and get better.

“It’s been a strange season for us in terms of our home record versus our road record, but I like the progress that we’ve been making, I like our spirit to keep getting better to put it all together,” Smith said.

Senior forward TJ Walsh also weighed in on the importance of these next two home games and expects the Golden Knights to give them a fight from the opening puck drop.

“Every conference game is important at this time of year, and especially when we’re playing here because the fans always show out, and it’s always a good atmosphere, and we’ve been doing well at home this year but it’s a new weekend, and it’s a new team we haven’t played since the first half so, it should be a fun battle, but I think we’re ready for it,” Walsh said.

Game time against Clarkson is at 7 PM, and the Engineers will drop the puck against St. Lawrence on Saturday, January 21, at 7 PM.