TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Freshman Sutter Muzzatti scored two goals – including the game-winner in overtime – as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team defeated the St. Lawrence Saints by a final score of 4-3 at the Houston Field House Saturday night. Additionally, junior Brett Miller earned his first career win in net for the Engineers.



With the win, RPI improves to 10-14-1 overall and 5-9-0 in ECAC Hockey, while St. Lawrence falls to 11-13-0 and 6-6-0 in ECAC Hockey play.



Both sides played to a scoreless first period before St. Lawrence scored seconds into the second period. Cameron Buhl connected on a goal, scoring on the power play beating Miller to go up 1-0. That goal stood into the third period, where the Saints struck quick again.



Just 48 seconds into the third period, Felikss Gavars scored as the Saints took advantage of an RPI turnover in their defensive zone. After a puck bounced off of Max Dorrington on a clear attempt by the Engineers, the puck fluttered over to Drake Burgin. He found Gavars on the far side of the ice in a 2-on-1 situation and converted.



St. Lawrence did not hold the 2-0 lead for long, as RPI’s Ryan Mahshie cut the lead back to a single goal after he connected on a wrist shot to bring the score to 2-1. Mahshie got the puck from Jack Agnew and skated in the zone, where he found space and let the shot fly. Mahshie’s goal opened the doors for the Engineers, as that became the first goal of a three-goal run in a five-minute span to give RPI a lead.



Muzzatti scored his first of the night to tie the game at 2-2 at the 5:19 mark, connecting on a one-timer from the right-wing circle on a feed from Jake Gagnon to even the score. Jack Brackett had the other helper on the play.



Then as RPI went on the power play, Lauri Sertti wristed a shot from the blue line through traffic that found its way in the net to put the Engineers up 3-2 at the 7:20 mark in the third period. Nick Ardanaz and Gagnon each received assists on the play.



The Saints got their chance on the power play less than two minutes later and converted on the opportunity to tie the game at 3-3 at the 8:57 mark. Buhl connected on his second goal of the game, with Luc Salem and Josh Boyer were credited with assists. With the score 3-3, both sides played through the final horn to move things to overtime.



For the second straight night, RPI took advantage of the 3-on-3 play. Just 1:53 into the period, senior captain Kyle Hallbauer began a play from the neutral zone, catching St. Lawrence in a change. He threw the puck to Friday night’s hero, Max Smolinski. Smolinski then found himself in a 2-on-1 situation with Muzzatti charging toward the net. He threw the puck to the back post from the right-wing boards, finding the stick of Muzzatti who tossed it in for the win.



Brett Miller made 20 saves on the evening for RPI, while Emil Zetterquist made 17 in the loss for St. Lawrence.



The Engineers return to the ice next Saturday, January 28 in downtown Albany as they will take on Union in the annual Mayor’s Cup at MVP Arena. Puck drop for the game will be at 6 p.m.