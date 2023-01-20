SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Backed by three different goal scorers and another big performance by first-year Kyle Chauvette , the Union College men’s hockey team defeated St. Lawrence University, 3-2, Friday night at Messa Rink.

In the win, Union moves to 9-13-2 overall and 4-8-1 in conference while St. Lawrence falls to 11-12-0 and 6-5-0 in ECAC Hockey play.

Seven different Union skaters found the scoresheet in the win. Junior Liam Robertson and first-year John Prokop led the way with a goal and an assist apiece. Sophomore Josh Nixon netted his sixth goal of the season. Sophomore Caden Villegas , juniors Chaz Smedsrud and Tyler Watkins , and first-year Nate Hanley all recorded assists on the night.

Union went 2-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Union jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period. The Dutchmen powerplay struck early when Prokop sent a pass to Watkins who fired a wrister from the left-wing circle. Robertson tapped home the rebound to give Union a 1-0 lead at 3:53 of the opening frame. Prokop added a goal of his own at 18:25. Robertson won the faceoff in the offensive zone, passing the puck to Smedsrud on his right side. The junior sent a quick pass over to Prokop on the left wall and the first-year defender found the back of the net on a wraparound shot to send Union to the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

The Saints cut the lead to one in the second stanza with a power-play goal at 7:59. Luc Salem fired a wrister from the top of the slot that went over Chauvette’s right shoulder. Union responded later in the frame with their second power-play goal of the night. Hanley sent a pass from the end boards to Nixon out front where the sophomore one-timed it home for the 3-1 lead.

The Saints did not go away quietly, as they added a goal halfway through the third period. Drake Burgin’s shot flipped into the air and bounced off of Chauvette’s shoulder to make it a 3-2 game. With only 2:41 to play, the Saints pulled Emil Zetterquist in favor of the extra attacker. The Dutchmen doubled down and Chauvette made a few great saves to preserve the win.

Chauvette made 16 saves in the win to improve to 2-2-1. Zetterquist made 18 stops in the loss and falls to 11-12-1.

Union looks for the weekend sweep tomorrow against Clarkson University. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Messa Rink.