Best Puma shoes

At the 2008 Summer Olympics, Jamaican runner Usain Bolt broke three world records en route to two gold medals while wearing Puma running shoes.

Which Puma shoes are best?

Puma is a German multinational athletic apparel and footwear brand with a long history and a loyal following. The company offers a wide array of shoes built for sports, performance and leisure, and is currently the third-largest sportswear company in the world. While its rivals Nike and Adidas may be more familiar, Puma often provides products of the same or better quality for a far lesser price. Whether it’s training for a marathon, playing pickup soccer or basketball, or just matching your casual wardrobe, Puma probably has a pair that fits you and your needs.

What to know before you buy a pair of Puma shoes

Material

Puma shoes come in a few different combinations of materials. Soles are made from traditional or vulcanized rubber, biodegradable plastic foam or other similar synthetics. The shoes’ uppers are usually either leather, canvas, synthetics or suede — one of Puma’s classic trademark materials. Most of Puma’s sneakers use standard lacing, but there are varieties available in slip-on, Velcro or its innovative Fit Intelligence self-lacing system.

Sizing

Not all Puma shoes share the same accuracy or comfort in sizing options. The retro Roma and Super Liga OG, for example, run on the narrow side, and some others may run about a half-size small. No matter which pair you choose, if you’re unsure, it’s best to try them on before committing to a pair.

Usage

Puma makes shoes for a variety of purposes, from sports to training to everyday casual wear. If you’re often found on the golf course, soccer field or hardwood court, Puma has a pair of performance-rated kicks for you. On the other hand, if you’re looking for classy-casual or certified street-heat, you can find it in a pair of wildcats.

Featured styles of Puma shoes

Athletic

Puma’s roots as a shoe company are in soccer shoes, which it’s been making since its founding in 1948. Since 2018, the brand has refocused its efforts toward competing in the basketball shoe arena, releasing updated variations of the classic Clyde All-Pro and a new collaboration with musician and part-time pro-baller J. Cole. Puma also sponsors several racing teams in Formula 1, producing popular driving shoes and team-emblematic sneakers.

Running and training

Another area of focus for Puma is in running, training and gym shoes for men and women. Aside from soccer, running has been Puma’s signature sport, represented everywhere from the 1952 Olympics to today’s world championships. They are great for amateur runners and pros alike, but at a price affordable by both. For folks doing their training in the gym, Puma has solutions as well.

Lifestyle

The most recognizable shoes in its collection are the classic lifestyle Pumas: the Suede Classics and Romas. But the company has recently focused more energy on a more modern lifestyle shoe with releases like the Speedcat, RS-Series and Future Rider. The sheer number of variations available makes finding a pair of matching Pumas no problem — aside from too many hot options.

How much you can expect to spend on Puma shoes

Puma shoes are generally quite affordable, from $50-80 for classics and lifestyle sneakers and $90-$160 for higher-end athletic and performance shoes.

Puma shoes FAQ

How long should Puma shoes last?

A. With proper care and upkeep, a pair of Pumas can last a long time, but for certain performance models, like basketball or soccer shoes, wear is going to accumulate much faster. Surprisingly, some Puma running shoes can take a high number of miles and races without losing their edge.

How do I take care of Puma shoes?

A. Proper maintenance for your Pumas depends on the materials used to make the upper part and sole of the shoe. You can clean leather, synthetic, canvas and nylon easily with mild soap and water, whereas you’ll need to keep suede dry while you clean it with a special brush. Use a soft cloth to wipe away smudges and dirt on other materials as soon as you dirty them. Never machine-wash or machine-dry your Puma shoes and avoid extreme heat areas like radiators, ducts and vents.

What’s the best Puma shoe to buy?

Top Puma shoes

Puma Future Rider Sneakers

What you need to know: This attractive alternative to Nike’s Air Max is Puma’s most accessible and fun sneaker, perfect for everyday wear and available in men’s and women’s varieties.

What you’ll love: These shoes are comfortable, available in a large number of styles and colorways and good for walking and jogging.

What you should consider: May run too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Puma shoes for the money

Puma Suede Classic XXI

What you need to know: Available in men’s and women’s sizes and styles, this is one of the most iconic silhouettes in Puma’s history. They’re comfortable and well-suited for most occasions — they call them classics for a reason, after all.

What you’ll love: They come in a wide variety of colorways from classy to casual and fit true to size.

What you should consider: The shoe takes time to break in, especially the heel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Puma Men’s Super Liga OG Sneaker

What you need to know: Great for everyday wear, the Super Liga OG has a timeless look that keeps the wearer light on their feet.

What you’ll love: These are lightweight and suitable for any gender identity, plus they are affordable.

What you should consider: The shoe tends to run a bit small overall and is narrow at the toe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matt Fleming writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.