ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Entering his sophomore season with the Great Danes, Reese Poffenbarger has gained better command of the offense.

Last season, Poffenbarger was in the midst of a quarterback battle for the starting job. He won it during fall camp and never looked back. One of the memorable performances he had last season was against the Fordham Rams.

Poffenbarger had a breakout game, going 25-of-40 and throwing for over 400 yards and three touchdowns. The Great Danes take on the Rams in their home opener this weekend, and Poffenbarger is excited to showcase how much he’s grown in the offense after a full off-season as the starter under his belt.

“Inside of the team we kind of knew what the deal was, but as far as you know me personally, I just think it’s more freedom not having to compete every day as a player,” Poffenbarger said. “You know you have your job solidified, you can try different things in practice, you can try different throws and not have to worry about, oh is that going to hurt my chances of winning the job or whatever, so as far as improvements it helped expedite the process of moving our offense along. Just more excited to show off our offense and how much we’ve improved. We’ve added pieces, added guys on the offensive line and just like you said, been working all off-season and only improved,” Poffenbarger added.

Kick-off against Fordham is Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.