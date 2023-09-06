ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The UAlbany football team touched down in Hawaii on Tuesday, preparing to take on the Rainbow Warriors this Saturday. But they’re doing so without their head coach.

Head coach Greg Gattuso did not make the trip to Hawaii due to illness. Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Jared Ambrose will assume head coaching duties in Gattuso’s absence.

Gattuso was at Monday’s practice in Albany and spoke with the media. Ambrose told the media Wednesday Gattuso started felling under the weather on Tuesday morning, and opted not to fly with the team. He was considering flying out separately on Wednesday, but was feeling too ill to do so.

The Danes are looking to move to 2-1 against an 0-2 FBS opponent in Hawaii, still looking for their first win. Kickoff is set for 11:59 PM on Saturday.