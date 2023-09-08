ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week UAlbany will do battle with Hawaii, and there’s a heavy point of emphasis being made on stopping the Rainbow Warrior’s passing attack.

Junior quarterback Brayden Schager leads that attack. Schager threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 37-24 loss to Stanford. Despite the loss, Schager showed efficiency finding 10 different receivers.

The Great Danes defense will have its hands full, trying to stop an offense that likes to attack vertically. Head coach Greg Gattuso believes that it’s going to be an interesting test for his team.

“You know they throw the ball over it a lot, and the quarterback is a good player,” Gattuso said. “Everybody that has a good quarterback can beat you, and we almost proved that on Saturday night you know, and he runs well, he can make all the throws, and they have talent around him so I’ve got a good look at their fronts, and I think we have some solid matchups and if we can improve over last week, we’re going to make it real tough on them.”

Coach Gattuso was not able to make the trip to Hawaii due to an illness. Kick-off is Saturday at midnight.